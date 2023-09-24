iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Shares Gap Up to $4.63

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.63, but opened at $4.84. iQIYI shares last traded at $4.76, with a volume of 929,306 shares changing hands.

IQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of iQIYI from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of iQIYI from $5.80 to $5.60 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of iQIYI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.12 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, iQIYI has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.94.

The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.00 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.65.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. iQIYI had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 5.25%. Analysts forecast that iQIYI, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iQIYI by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iQIYI during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. First Foundation Advisors bought a new position in iQIYI in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in iQIYI by 1,404.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 12,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in iQIYI in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. 30.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

