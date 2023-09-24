iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $85.01

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $85.01 and last traded at $85.33, with a volume of 99919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on IRTC. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $136.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $155.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.22.

iRhythm Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.07 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.28.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.14. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 21.95% and a negative return on equity of 41.92%. The company had revenue of $124.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.03 million. Analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iRhythm Technologies

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,779,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,205,000 after buying an additional 30,761 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 4.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,373,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,577,000 after buying an additional 104,541 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 30.9% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,288,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,732,000 after buying an additional 539,610 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 40,606.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,252,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,402,000 after buying an additional 2,247,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 16.7% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,602,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,195,000 after buying an additional 229,398 shares during the last quarter.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

