Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.21 and last traded at $9.21. Approximately 73,412 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,307,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IRWD shares. StockNews.com cut Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. TheStreet cut Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.34.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 214.68% and a positive return on equity of 55.17%. The firm had revenue of $107.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.46 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Sravan Kumar Emany acquired 36,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.32 per share, for a total transaction of $300,119.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 188,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,233.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IRWD. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 778.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

Featured Articles

