iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 582,437 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the previous session’s volume of 1,772,461 shares.The stock last traded at $113.18 and had previously closed at $113.06.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.05.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.2316 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IEI. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.0% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 402,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,118,000 after acquiring an additional 64,171 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,272,000 after acquiring an additional 49,670 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,054,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,723,000 after acquiring an additional 192,872 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,537,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 61,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,516,000 after acquiring an additional 5,414 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

