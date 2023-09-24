iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 582,437 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the previous session’s volume of 1,772,461 shares.The stock last traded at $113.18 and had previously closed at $113.06.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.05.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.2316 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- 3 Reasons This Sleeping Giant Is About To Wake Up
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/18 – 9/22
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- 52-week Low Names To Tip The Upside Scale In Your Favor
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.