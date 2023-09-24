iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) Shares Gap Up to $26.21

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $26.21, but opened at $27.28. iShares China Large-Cap ETF shares last traded at $27.12, with a volume of 8,408,367 shares traded.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 224.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,392,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $218,292,000 after buying an additional 5,110,583 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,002,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $136,024,000 after purchasing an additional 273,943 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,607,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $135,986,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,448,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,466 shares during the period. Finally, GMT Capital Corp raised its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 4,202,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,106,000 after purchasing an additional 953,900 shares during the period.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

