iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 12,111,805 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the previous session’s volume of 11,731,849 shares.The stock last traded at $48.41 and had previously closed at $47.72.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $69.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 569.6% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $45,000.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

