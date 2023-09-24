iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 81,682 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the previous session’s volume of 107,457 shares.The stock last traded at $25.07 and had previously closed at $24.64.

iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $639.32 million, a P/E ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 130.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $262,000. Vantage Financial Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 19,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 24,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF

The iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (DVYE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of high-dividend-paying emerging markets companies. DVYE was launched on Feb 23, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

