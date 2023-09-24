iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 781,955 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the previous session’s volume of 650,686 shares.The stock last traded at $23.81 and had previously closed at $23.81.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.84.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.0871 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF

About iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBTE. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 212.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 357.7% in the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 3,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $169,000.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (IBTE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2024 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2024. The fund will terminate in December 2024. IBTE was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

