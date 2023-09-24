iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 781,955 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the previous session’s volume of 650,686 shares.The stock last traded at $23.81 and had previously closed at $23.81.
iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.84.
iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.0871 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%.
About iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF
The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (IBTE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2024 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2024. The fund will terminate in December 2024. IBTE was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.
