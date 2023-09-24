iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 87,903 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the previous session’s volume of 79,550 shares.The stock last traded at $60.41 and had previously closed at $59.96.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.43 and its 200 day moving average is $59.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Morningstar Growth ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,256,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,165,000 after buying an additional 48,301 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,132,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,574,000 after buying an additional 38,706 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 837,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,773,000 after buying an additional 52,315 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 815,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,696,000 after buying an additional 93,570 shares during the period. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 708,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,161,000 after buying an additional 14,118 shares during the period.

About iShares Morningstar Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

