iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 19,601 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the previous session’s volume of 63,609 shares.The stock last traded at $104.98 and had previously closed at $104.82.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.58. The firm has a market cap of $904.44 million, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Russell Top 200 ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the second quarter worth about $90,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the second quarter worth about $113,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 40.1% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

