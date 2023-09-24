iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 290,006 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 123% from the previous session’s volume of 130,187 shares.The stock last traded at $43.96 and had previously closed at $43.67.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.05 and its 200-day moving average is $43.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 31.3% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 101,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,528,000 after purchasing an additional 24,244 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 334,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,870,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 478,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,310,000 after purchasing an additional 17,812 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 40,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 27.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 12,358 shares during the period.

About iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

