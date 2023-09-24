IsoEnergy (CVE:ISO) Hits New 1-Year High at $4.62

IsoEnergy Ltd. (CVE:ISO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$4.62 and last traded at C$4.52, with a volume of 85641 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.14.

IsoEnergy Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$491.42 million, a PE ratio of -63.14 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.26 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.85. The company has a quick ratio of 14.87, a current ratio of 17.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other IsoEnergy news, Director Richard J. Patricio sold 50,000 shares of IsoEnergy stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.65, for a total transaction of C$132,500.00. 50.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About IsoEnergy

IsoEnergy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of uranium mineral properties. It primarily holds interest in the Larocque East, Geiger, Thorburn Lake, Radio, Hawk, Ranger, and Collins Bay Extension properties in the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as interests in various other properties.

