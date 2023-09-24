IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Has $571,000 Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 105,652.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,000,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,141,876,000 after buying an additional 97,907,897 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,049,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,918,506,000 after buying an additional 8,088,433 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,310,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,801,125,000 after buying an additional 1,061,831 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,769,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,270,198,000 after buying an additional 2,285,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $3,894,646,000. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPM opened at $145.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.28 and a fifty-two week high of $159.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $150.87 and its 200 day moving average is $141.78.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.75. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The company had revenue of $42.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.74%.

JPM has been the topic of several analyst reports. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.21.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total value of $624,346.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 53,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,739,145.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

