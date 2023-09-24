Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $97.35.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Jack in the Box from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Jack in the Box from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $99.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $125.00 to $133.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th.
Jack in the Box stock opened at $69.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.12. Jack in the Box has a 1 year low of $65.71 and a 1 year high of $99.56.
Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $396.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.89 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 8.99% and a negative return on equity of 18.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Jack in the Box will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.82%.
Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
