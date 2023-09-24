Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $97.35.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Jack in the Box from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Jack in the Box from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $99.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $125.00 to $133.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 24,133 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack in the Box stock opened at $69.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.12. Jack in the Box has a 1 year low of $65.71 and a 1 year high of $99.56.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $396.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.89 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 8.99% and a negative return on equity of 18.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Jack in the Box will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.82%.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

