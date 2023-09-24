JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Gap Up to $29.81

Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $29.81, but opened at $30.96. JD.com shares last traded at $30.47, with a volume of 1,473,721 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on JD. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of JD.com from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of JD.com from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of JD.com from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.64.

Get JD.com alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on JD.com

JD.com Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $42.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The information services provider reported $5.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $287.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.99 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 10.25%. JD.com’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JD.com

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JD. Newlands Management Operations LLC increased its stake in JD.com by 277.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 9,037,190 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $308,439,000 after buying an additional 6,642,500 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 130.1% in the 1st quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 3,824,164 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $167,843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162,550 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 110.2% in the 2nd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 3,534,973 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $120,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853,045 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of JD.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,120,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of JD.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,389,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

JD.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.