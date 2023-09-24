JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Shares Gap Up to $26.94

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $26.94, but opened at $28.00. JinkoSolar shares last traded at $27.52, with a volume of 144,949 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on JKS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of JinkoSolar from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JinkoSolar in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JinkoSolar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.33.

JinkoSolar Stock Up 0.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.16.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The semiconductor company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $1.28. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. Research analysts forecast that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,632,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $127,123,000 after purchasing an additional 366,251 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in JinkoSolar by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,184,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,540,000 after acquiring an additional 547,687 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in JinkoSolar by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,494,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,307,000 after acquiring an additional 306,605 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in JinkoSolar by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,452,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,379,000 after acquiring an additional 127,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in JinkoSolar by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,362,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,476,000 after acquiring an additional 42,336 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.82% of the company’s stock.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

