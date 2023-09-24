Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by Falcon Wealth Planning

Falcon Wealth Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 90,144.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,386,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,607,414,000 after acquiring an additional 54,326,454 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,609,399,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 141,974.0% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,750,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,651,000 after buying an additional 4,747,612 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,224,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,458,962,000 after buying an additional 4,521,062 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,277,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,171,919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,849,148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $160.50 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $150.11 and a 52-week high of $181.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $166.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.54.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.72% and a net margin of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 96.36%.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total value of $3,406,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 102,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,491,182.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $2,528,056.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,092,484. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total transaction of $3,406,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 102,696 shares in the company, valued at $17,491,182.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JNJ. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.65.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Featured Stories

