Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Phoenix Wealth Advisors

Phoenix Wealth Advisors lessened its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 2.0% of Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Falcon Wealth Planning grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 7,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 327.2% in the second quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 5,974 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE JNJ opened at $160.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $417.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.00. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $150.11 and a 1-year high of $181.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.63 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.72% and a net margin of 13.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 96.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Citigroup initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $2,528,056.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,747 shares in the company, valued at $15,092,484. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total transaction of $3,406,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 102,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,491,182.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $2,528,056.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,092,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

