JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Acropolis Investment Management LLC

Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 81.1% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 222,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,321,000 after purchasing an additional 99,636 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at $2,455,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 35.6% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 37,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 70.8% in the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,451.4% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

JPM stock opened at $145.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $159.38. The firm has a market cap of $423.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.78.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.75. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 23.45%. The business had revenue of $42.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.74%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total transaction of $624,346.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 53,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,739,145.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.21.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

