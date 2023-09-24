JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by Acropolis Investment Management LLC

Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 12,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on JPM. Jefferies Financial Group raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $149.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.21.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $145.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $101.28 and a twelve month high of $159.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $150.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.78. The stock has a market cap of $423.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.75. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 23.45%. The company had revenue of $42.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 25.74%.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total value of $677,359.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 57,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,073,632.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

