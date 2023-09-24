Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $16.60 and last traded at $16.65. 45,947 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 431,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.14.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.9 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.57. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09 and a beta of -0.09.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.14. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 82.35%. The company had revenue of $71.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.33 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals news, insider John F. Paolini sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total value of $555,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,157.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 44.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 437.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 52.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. 47.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

