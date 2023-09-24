KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) Shares Gap Up to $26.53

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $26.53, but opened at $27.72. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF shares last traded at $27.40, with a volume of 3,874,161 shares traded.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.36.

Institutional Trading of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. 3D L Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 15,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 15,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 81,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter.

About KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

