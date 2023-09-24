Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $116.00 and last traded at $116.08. Approximately 5,728 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 258,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $118.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on KRYS shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Krystal Biotech in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $154.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their price target on Krystal Biotech from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.57.

Krystal Biotech Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $122.67 and a 200 day moving average of $107.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -21.20 and a beta of 0.83.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by $0.02. Research analysts forecast that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Krystal Biotech

In other news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.23, for a total value of $3,180,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,599,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,466,979.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 17.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Krystal Biotech

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 1.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 50.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 14.6% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 3.0% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It develops beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC) for dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; KB105 for treating patients with deficient autosomal recessive congenital ichthyosis; KB104 for netherton syndrome; and KB407 for Cystic Fibrosis.

Further Reading

