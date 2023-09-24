LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Initiates Coverage on Coeptis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COEP)

Investment analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Coeptis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COEP – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 220.51% from the company’s previous close.

Coeptis Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Coeptis Therapeutics stock opened at $0.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Coeptis Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.81 and a one year high of $21.42.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gene Salkind acquired 28,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.91 per share, for a total transaction of $26,060.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,638 shares in the company, valued at $26,060.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 44,226 shares of company stock valued at $40,994. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Coeptis Therapeutics Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COEP. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coeptis Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Coeptis Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Coeptis Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coeptis Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Antara Capital LP acquired a new stake in Coeptis Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 13.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapy platforms for patients with cancer. Its product portfolio consists of CD38-GEAR-NK, a cell therapy for the treatment of CD38-related cancers, including multiple myeloma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SNAP-CAR, a CAR T cell therapy platform co-administered with tagged, tumor-specific antibodies to potentially target different tumor types, including hematological malignancies and solid tumors; and CD38-Diagnostic, an in vitro screening tool to analyze if cancer patients might be appropriate candidates for anti-CD38 mAb therapy.

