LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Initiates Coverage on Coeptis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COEP)

Investment analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Coeptis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COEP – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 220.51% from the company’s previous close.
Coeptis Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of Coeptis Therapeutics stock opened at $0.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Coeptis Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.81 and a one year high of $21.42.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Gene Salkind acquired 28,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.91 per share, for a total transaction of $26,060.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,638 shares in the company, valued at $26,060.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 44,226 shares of company stock valued at $40,994. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Coeptis Therapeutics Company Profile
Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapy platforms for patients with cancer. Its product portfolio consists of CD38-GEAR-NK, a cell therapy for the treatment of CD38-related cancers, including multiple myeloma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SNAP-CAR, a CAR T cell therapy platform co-administered with tagged, tumor-specific antibodies to potentially target different tumor types, including hematological malignancies and solid tumors; and CD38-Diagnostic, an in vitro screening tool to analyze if cancer patients might be appropriate candidates for anti-CD38 mAb therapy.
