LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA) Trading Up 7.7%

LanzaTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNZA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 7.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.92 and last traded at $5.85. Approximately 61,206 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 323,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.43.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of LanzaTech Global in a report on Tuesday, September 19th.
LanzaTech Global Trading Up 9.8 %
LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $12.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.50 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that LanzaTech Global, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On LanzaTech Global
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in LanzaTech Global during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in LanzaTech Global in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in LanzaTech Global by 1,196.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,670 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in LanzaTech Global in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in LanzaTech Global in the second quarter worth about $62,000. 20.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
LanzaTech Global Company Profile
LanzaTech Global, Inc operates as a nature-based carbon refining company in the United States and internationally. The company transforms waste carbon into the chemical building blocks for consumer goods, such as sustainable fuels, fabrics, and packaging. LanzaTech Global, Inc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Skokie, Illinois.
