Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 353.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 29,290 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $3,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LSCC. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $946,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,704,000. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $745,000. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LSCC shares. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.91.

LSCC stock opened at $82.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 56.66 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $44.53 and a 1 year high of $98.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.80.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $190.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.15 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 43.37% and a net margin of 28.34%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 37,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $3,483,619.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 753,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,455,793.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.62, for a total transaction of $80,347.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,902,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 37,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $3,483,619.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 753,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,455,793.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,184 shares of company stock valued at $10,862,710 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

