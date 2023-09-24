Ledger Susan St. Sells 21,991 Shares of HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) Stock

HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) insider Ledger Susan St. sold 21,991 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total value of $507,552.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,700,742.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ledger Susan St. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get HashiCorp alerts:

On Friday, June 30th, Ledger Susan St. sold 5,694 shares of HashiCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total value of $150,606.30.

HashiCorp Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ HCP opened at $23.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.53. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.25 and a beta of 1.12. HashiCorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $37.31.

Institutional Trading of HashiCorp

HashiCorp ( NASDAQ:HCP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $143.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.37 million. HashiCorp had a negative return on equity of 19.94% and a negative net margin of 44.42%. Sell-side analysts expect that HashiCorp, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of HashiCorp by 149.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of HashiCorp by 0.3% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 154,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University increased its position in shares of HashiCorp by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 73,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in HashiCorp by 167.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in HashiCorp in the first quarter valued at $33,000. 45.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HCP has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research reduced their price target on HashiCorp from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Friday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on HashiCorp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on HashiCorp from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Monday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.87.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HashiCorp

HashiCorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HashiCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HashiCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.