Level Four Advisory Services LLC Buys 17,583 Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) by 156.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,583 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the first quarter valued at about $345,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 72.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 596,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,575,000 after acquiring an additional 250,638 shares during the period. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 8.8% in the first quarter. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP now owns 124,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,607,000 after acquiring an additional 10,008 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the first quarter worth about $54,024,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 18.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,452,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,339,000 after acquiring an additional 844,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of TPX stock opened at $42.53 on Friday. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.62 and a 1 year high of $47.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.60. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.69.

Tempur Sealy International Dividend Announcement

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. Tempur Sealy International had a negative return on equity of 90,462.73% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tempur Sealy International

In other Tempur Sealy International news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 5,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $232,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 143,938 shares in the company, valued at $6,297,287.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 5,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $232,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 143,938 shares in the company, valued at $6,297,287.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Hansbart Wijnand sold 28,834 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total value of $1,225,733.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,714 shares in the company, valued at $668,002.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,138 shares of company stock worth $6,018,783 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TPX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Truist Financial increased their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tempur Sealy International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

Tempur Sealy International Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

