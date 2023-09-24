Level Four Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. ASB Consultores LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 11,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 16th. Finally, Cfra dropped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.97.

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $79.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.44. The company has a market cap of $40.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.47 and a 52 week high of $100.32.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.01%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

