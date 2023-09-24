Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 203 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 4,519 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,770,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. 94.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darden Restaurants

In other news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 74,741 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total transaction of $12,474,272.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 157,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,363,023.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 74,741 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total transaction of $12,474,272.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 157,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,363,023.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ricardo Cardenas sold 23,222 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total transaction of $3,948,668.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,163,110.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 260,775 shares of company stock worth $43,532,251. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday. VNET Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Monday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.27.

Darden Restaurants Trading Down 1.4 %

DRI opened at $143.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.24. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.20 and a 1-year high of $173.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $158.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.50.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 47.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 65.26%.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

