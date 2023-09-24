Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 473 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,370 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shell by 1.1% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 16,533 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shell by 0.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 34,824 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shell by 4.1% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in shares of Shell by 1.3% in the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 14,889 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Shell by 1.5% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 13,133 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on SHEL. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Shell from 28.00 to 27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Shell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Shell from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,992.17.

Shell Price Performance

Shares of SHEL stock opened at $64.52 on Friday. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $46.74 and a fifty-two week high of $65.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.50.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The energy company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $76.02 billion for the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 7.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shell Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $0.662 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.40%.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

