LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Shares Gap Up to $4.85

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.85, but opened at $5.05. LG Display shares last traded at $5.06, with a volume of 22,975 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of LG Display from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LG Display in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

LG Display Stock Up 3.5 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The electronics maker reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.03. LG Display had a negative net margin of 20.53% and a negative return on equity of 42.32%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LG Display Co., Ltd. will post -3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPL. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in LG Display by 12.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 186,285 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 20,369 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in LG Display by 82.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,380 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,438,000 after buying an additional 352,719 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in LG Display by 42.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,877 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 8,048 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in LG Display in the first quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in LG Display in the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Institutional investors own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

LG Display Company Profile

LG Display Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

Featured Articles

