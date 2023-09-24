Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Shares Gap Up to $38.28

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $38.28, but opened at $40.00. Li Auto shares last traded at $39.82, with a volume of 972,710 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on LI shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded Li Auto from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Li Auto from $208.80 to $250.30 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Li Auto from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on Li Auto from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Li Auto has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.42.

Get Li Auto alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on LI

Li Auto Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.78 and a beta of 0.85.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. Li Auto had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Li Auto Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Li Auto

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,781,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,175,000 after acquiring an additional 621,085 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Li Auto by 3.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,128,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,513,000 after purchasing an additional 463,905 shares in the last quarter. Xiamen Xinweidachuang Investment Partnership Limited Partnership boosted its position in Li Auto by 288.6% during the second quarter. Xiamen Xinweidachuang Investment Partnership Limited Partnership now owns 12,551,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,565,000 after purchasing an additional 9,321,480 shares in the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd boosted its position in Li Auto by 67.0% during the first quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 10,137,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,927,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Li Auto by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,708,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,261,000 after purchasing an additional 323,341 shares in the last quarter. 9.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Li Auto Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE and Li L series smart electric vehicles. It also offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.