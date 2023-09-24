Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.10 and last traded at $3.95. 322,610 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 1,406,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LICY. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Li-Cycle in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Li-Cycle from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on Li-Cycle from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.00.

Li-Cycle Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). The business had revenue of $3.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Li-Cycle

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Li-Cycle by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,631,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,355,000 after buying an additional 995,021 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Li-Cycle by 11.3% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 6,814,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,366,000 after purchasing an additional 691,300 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Li-Cycle by 7.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,989,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,258,000 after purchasing an additional 217,362 shares during the period. SIR Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Li-Cycle by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,720,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,317,000 after purchasing an additional 203,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Li-Cycle by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,141,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,887,000 after purchasing an additional 100,830 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

Li-Cycle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

