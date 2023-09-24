Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Shares Gap Up to $17.34

Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.34, but opened at $18.22. Livent shares last traded at $18.10, with a volume of 614,079 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LTHM shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Livent from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Livent from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on Livent from $37.00 to $33.50 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Livent currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.95.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.45 and a 200 day moving average of $23.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.83.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $235.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.00 million. Livent had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 38.85%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Livent Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Livent in the second quarter valued at $276,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Livent during the second quarter worth $916,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Livent by 30.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 97,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after buying an additional 22,749 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Livent by 10.7% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 130,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 12,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Livent in the second quarter valued at about $621,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

