Loop Capital Downgrades Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) to Hold

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Loop Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $157.00 target price on the software company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $135.00. Loop Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.22% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Splunk from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Capital One Financial downgraded Splunk from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Splunk from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Splunk from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.21.

NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $145.07 on Friday. Splunk has a twelve month low of $65.00 and a twelve month high of $145.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.33 billion, a PE ratio of -439.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.23.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $910.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.29 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 22.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.94) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Splunk will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Splunk news, SVP Christian Smith sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total value of $158,460.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 109,453 shares in the company, valued at $11,562,614.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Christian Smith sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total transaction of $158,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 109,453 shares in the company, valued at $11,562,614.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 9,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.08, for a total value of $1,152,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,678 shares in the company, valued at $18,573,734.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,846 shares of company stock valued at $3,544,138 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 1,153.8% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 326 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 204.1% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 298 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 54.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 353 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Splunk by 191.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 364 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Splunk by 171.7% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

