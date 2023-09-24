Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.10.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MRVI. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $27.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the first quarter worth $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRVI stock opened at $9.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.60. Maravai LifeSciences has a 1-year low of $9.20 and a 1-year high of $26.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84 and a beta of -0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 9.33 and a quick ratio of 8.70.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $68.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.30 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Maravai LifeSciences will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

