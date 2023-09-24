Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Trading Down 2.4%

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.78 and last traded at $9.80. 147,686 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 2,144,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.10.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Trading Down 4.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 9.33, a quick ratio of 8.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84 and a beta of -0.23.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $68.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.30 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 13.88%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 8,207.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 50.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Maravai LifeSciences

(Get Free Report)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.