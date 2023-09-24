Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS decreased its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $8,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 8,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westshore Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.23, for a total value of $4,044,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,287,106.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.23, for a total transaction of $4,044,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,287,106.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David S. Marriott sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.40, for a total transaction of $7,119,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 401,928 shares in the company, valued at $81,752,155.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,423 shares of company stock valued at $20,320,363. Company insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MAR shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $189.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.07.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Marriott International

Marriott International Stock Performance

NASDAQ MAR opened at $194.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $201.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.61. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.90 and a 12-month high of $210.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56. The company has a market capitalization of $57.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.59.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.07. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 649.26%. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.45%.

Marriott International Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.