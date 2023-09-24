Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Reduces Stock Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in FMC were worth $994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of FMC by 52.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 4,166 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of FMC by 1.7% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 5,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FMC in the first quarter valued at approximately $937,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FMC by 17.7% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of FMC by 25.2% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 19,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972 shares in the last quarter. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FMC alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on FMC from $128.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut FMC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $102.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on FMC from $127.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded FMC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.29.

FMC Stock Down 2.0 %

FMC stock opened at $68.39 on Friday. FMC Co. has a twelve month low of $68.17 and a twelve month high of $134.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.82.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.09). FMC had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FMC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.25%.

Insider Transactions at FMC

In other FMC news, EVP Ronaldo Pereira bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.59 per share, with a total value of $151,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,522.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer bought 992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.62 per share, with a total value of $75,015.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 13,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,294.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronaldo Pereira bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.59 per share, for a total transaction of $151,180.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,623,522.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

FMC Company Profile

(Free Report)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.