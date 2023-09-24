Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 620 Shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,644,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $175,769,000 after acquiring an additional 93,159 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 2.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,667,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $164,160,000 after acquiring an additional 81,470 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 35.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,358,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,980,000 after acquiring an additional 883,239 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 2.4% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,802,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,702,000 after acquiring an additional 41,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 9.7% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,563,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,968,000 after acquiring an additional 138,171 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRS. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Carpenter Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Carpenter Technology in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Carpenter Technology in a research note on Friday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Carpenter Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on Carpenter Technology from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.75.

Carpenter Technology Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Carpenter Technology stock opened at $69.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.79. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 52 week low of $31.02 and a 52 week high of $71.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 60.01 and a beta of 1.78.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.11. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $758.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.07 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carpenter Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carpenter Technology

In other Carpenter Technology news, Director Steven E. Karol sold 810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total value of $49,045.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 229,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,910,333.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven E. Karol sold 1,227 shares of Carpenter Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $84,663.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,420,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven E. Karol sold 810 shares of Carpenter Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total value of $49,045.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 229,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,910,333.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,909 shares of company stock valued at $850,313. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

Featured Stories

