Maxim Group Upgrades Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) to Buy

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Maxim Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $5.00 target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Maxim Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 184.09% from the stock’s previous close.

AGRX has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 7th.

Agile Therapeutics Stock Performance

AGRX opened at $1.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.13. Agile Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.65 and a twelve month high of $16.00.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($3.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.48) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 million. Agile Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 201.02% and a negative return on equity of 2,658.43%. Equities analysts forecast that Agile Therapeutics will post -6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agile Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Agile Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Agile Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Agile Therapeutics by 538.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 303,799 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 256,227 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Agile Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Agile Therapeutics by 281.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 621,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 458,300 shares in the last quarter. 7.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and P-Patch, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

