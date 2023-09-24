Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Mexco Energy Price Performance

Shares of Mexco Energy stock opened at $12.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.76 and its 200-day moving average is $9.79. Mexco Energy has a one year low of $10.30 and a one year high of $18.25.

Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Mexco Energy had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 43.26%. The company had revenue of $1.75 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Mexco Energy

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Mexco Energy by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Mexco Energy by 84.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mexco Energy by 270.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 44,605 shares during the period. 6.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.

