Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Mexco Energy Price Performance
Shares of Mexco Energy stock opened at $12.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.76 and its 200-day moving average is $9.79. Mexco Energy has a one year low of $10.30 and a one year high of $18.25.
Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Mexco Energy had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 43.26%. The company had revenue of $1.75 million for the quarter.
About Mexco Energy
Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.
