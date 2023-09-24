Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

180 Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,882 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 8.5% of 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $38,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LifePro Asset Management purchased a new position in Microsoft in the second quarter worth $417,000. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 17.5% in the second quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Walker Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 2.0% in the second quarter. Walker Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,434 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 3.3% in the second quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 9,040 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 2.6% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 58,654 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $19,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total transaction of $12,557,192.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 800,668 shares in the company, valued at $262,963,391.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total value of $8,778,426.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,373 shares in the company, valued at $64,941,369.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total transaction of $12,557,192.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 800,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,963,391.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,049 shares of company stock worth $38,195,619 over the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $317.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $330.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $315.53. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $213.43 and a 52 week high of $366.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.14. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The firm had revenue of $56.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $375.03.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MSFT

Microsoft Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.