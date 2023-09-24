Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,562 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 7,048 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 4.0% of BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $37,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LifePro Asset Management acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $417,000. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Walker Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Walker Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,434 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 9,040 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 58,654 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $19,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $317.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.72, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.90. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $213.43 and a 1-year high of $366.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $330.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $315.53.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $56.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.49 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.07%.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total value of $8,778,426.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,373 shares in the company, valued at $64,941,369.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total value of $8,778,426.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,373 shares in the company, valued at $64,941,369.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total transaction of $12,557,192.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,963,391.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 115,049 shares of company stock worth $38,195,619. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on MSFT. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $398.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. HSBC started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $347.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $336.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $375.03.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MSFT

Microsoft Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.