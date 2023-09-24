Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Reduced by Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR trimmed its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,427 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 7.5% of Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $26,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% in the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 54,021 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,396,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 1,518,749 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $437,855,000 after buying an additional 94,563 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 11,951 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,445,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Quilter Plc boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 844,299 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $202,480,000 after buying an additional 11,563 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSFT has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Microsoft from $350.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $398.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $375.03.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $317.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $330.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $315.53. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $213.43 and a 52-week high of $366.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $56.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.49 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 34.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.07%.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total transaction of $8,778,426.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,941,369.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total value of $12,557,192.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 800,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,963,391.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total transaction of $8,778,426.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,941,369.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 115,049 shares of company stock valued at $38,195,619. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Further Reading

