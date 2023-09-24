Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,724 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 166,026 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,873,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,639 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,428,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,569 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 992,254 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $118,773,000 after buying an additional 52,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,039 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,094,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $130.25 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $139.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $130.97 and its 200 day moving average is $118.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total transaction of $46,139.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,674. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $28,804.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,565,060.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total transaction of $46,139.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,674. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,092 shares of company stock worth $12,221,941. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. 51job restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Alphabet from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Alphabet from $122.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.89.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

