Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 1,584,899 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 40% from the previous session’s volume of 1,136,038 shares.The stock last traded at $39.50 and had previously closed at $36.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MRTX. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $54.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $77.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mirati Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on MRTX

Mirati Therapeutics Trading Up 12.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.45.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.23) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $13.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.17 million. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,709.33% and a negative return on equity of 79.37%. Mirati Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 153.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.18) EPS. Research analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 2,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total transaction of $85,084.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 144,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,131,860.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 2,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total transaction of $85,084.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 144,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,131,860.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Boxer Capital, Llc bought 1,201,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.80 per share, for a total transaction of $33,400,032.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,201,440 shares in the company, valued at $89,000,032. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 4,723.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 211.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 1,528.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $84,000.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage oncology company, develops novel therapeutics to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company provides KRAZATI, an oral targeted treatment option for adult patients with KRAS G12C-mutated locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung (NSCLC), as well as in clinical development as a monotherapy and in combination with other agents.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.