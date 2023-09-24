Morgan Stanley Increases First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Price Target to $226.00

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $206.00 to $226.00 in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 39.12% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of First Solar in a report on Monday, June 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of First Solar from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of First Solar from $225.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.38.

NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $162.45 on Friday. First Solar has a 1 year low of $115.66 and a 1 year high of $232.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $188.38 and a 200-day moving average of $195.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.27 and a beta of 1.40.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.90. First Solar had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $810.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Solar will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Solar news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total value of $1,024,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,595,726.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 3,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $816,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,667,105. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total transaction of $1,024,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,419 shares in the company, valued at $6,595,726.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,452 shares of company stock valued at $6,833,334 in the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 172.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 150 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 178 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in First Solar in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

