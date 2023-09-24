Morgan Stanley Increases Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Price Target to $234.00

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $231.00 to $234.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.74% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TT. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $194.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $256.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.59.

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $200.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $201.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.75. Trane Technologies has a twelve month low of $139.07 and a twelve month high of $211.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.01.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Trane Technologies will post 8.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 6,108 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.21, for a total value of $1,253,422.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,666 shares in the company, valued at $4,035,659.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark Majocha sold 2,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total transaction of $427,804.56. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,797 shares in the company, valued at $737,681.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 6,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.21, for a total value of $1,253,422.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,035,659.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,374 shares of company stock worth $4,080,669 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 453.6% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

